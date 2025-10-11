Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav and Rohit clash; Kirti controls Raghav’s growing temper

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has featured engaging drama as Sharda Bua found ways to reveal a different side of Reet (Ayushi Khurana) to Rohit, so that she could draw him to her side. Buaji believed that Reet could not exert her revenge on their family without the power of money coming to her from Rohit. We wrote about Reet and Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) going to meet a Board member, where Viren was dressed as a servant lady. He gave them a spiked drink, which made them lose their senses. Reet and Raghav ended up dancing in the wilderness, which Buaji planned to show Rohit as proof of Reet playing games with him.

The upcoming episode will see Reet going missing from the house during Karwa Chauth, when she was hit on her head by Smita. Buaji later planned to kill the unconscious Reet. When Rohit cannot spot Reet anywhere, he will question Raghav about it. This will lead to a huge war of words between Raghav and Rohit. Raghav will lose his cool and start to get aggressive in his approach, and Kirti will come and calm Raghav’s temper.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.