Pushpa Impossible Upcoming Twist: Kadambari loses her pregnancy belt; Will she get exposed?

Pushpa Impossible, the Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Production, has seen engaging drama with Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) being worried over Ashwin (Samriddh Bawa) and Dipti’s (Garima Parihar) separation and misunderstanding. To top it all, we wrote about Dipti overhearing Ashwin’s three magical words to Anju, when he said ‘I love you’ to her as her last dying wish to him. Dipti was angry and upset at Ashwin not caring for her and his baby, and loving Anju to the core.

Amidst this, we also wrote about Prarthana getting successful in her IPS exam and being happy. However, she also got the shocking report of her inability to conceive, which dampened her spirits.

The upcoming episode will see another fiasco happening around Kadambari. We know that Kadambari has faked her pregnancy and actually wears her pregnancy belt to fool people around. The episode to air will bring in a situation where Kadambari will lose her pregnancy belt and will be searching for it. She will soon realise that the belt has gone along with the clothes to the laundry shop. The belt will be brought home by Munna. It will be interesting to see if Kadambari’s lie is caught and whether her fake pregnancy is exposed.

What will happen next?

Pushpa Impossible is a Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Productions. The show casts Karun Pandey Vaidya in the lead alongside Jayesh Barbhaya, Tulika Patel, Jagat Rawat, Ketki Dave, Jayesh More, Bhakti Rathod, and many others.