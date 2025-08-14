BARC India Ratings August 14: Anupamaa Is The No. 1 Show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Moves Up, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Drops

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The BARC India Ratings released today, Week 31 of 2025, 14 August 2025, give us just that!! The race to the top this week as been won by Anupamaa (Star Plus). Anupamaa maintains its supremacy with a TVR of 2.3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) stands second with a TVR of 2.1 along with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB), which also secures a TVR of 2.1, ahead of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (Star Plus). The Sony SAB show sees a rise again. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi drops from its opening rating of 2.3 to 1.8 TVR this week.

Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) is next with a TVR of 1.7. Tumm Se Tumm Tak (Zee TV) is very consistently placed for a few weeks now, with a TVR of 1.7. Mangal Lakshmi and Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar (Colors TV) settle with a joint TVR of 1.6. Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki (Colors TV) has a TVR of 1.4 along with the Star Plus show Aarti Anjali Awasthi.

The newly launched Colors TV reality show Pati Patni aur Panga opens with a TVR of 1.3. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav (Colors TV) also has a TVR of 1.3. Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile (Zee TV) secures a TVR of 1.2 in its new time slot. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) also has a TVR of 1. 2 along with Star Plus shows Jhanak and Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad. Zee TV’s Vasudha which sees a time slot change drops in ratings and secures a TVR of 1.2.

Zee TV’s Saru, and Colors TV’s Parineetii and Noyontara secure a TVR of 1.1. Zee TV’s new reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon gets an opening TVR of 1.0. Zee TV’s Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, in its new time slot drops to 0.9. Colors TV’s Dhaakad Beera is at a TVR of 0.8 along with Sony SAB’s Ufff.. Yeh Love Hai Mushkil. Aami Dakini and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (Sony Entertainment Television) drop to a TVR of 0.2.

