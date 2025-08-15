Kumkum Bhagya Upcoming Twist: Shivansh and Prarthana’s Earring Moment Steals Hearts

Fans can gear up for a blissful treat in Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Amidst the straining sequence where Prarthana demanded divorce from Shivansh while Seema’s alimony demand fuels misunderstanding, the upcoming sequence comes as a fresh breath.

Check out the latest update on Kumkum Bhagya’s upcoming episode spoiler number 3171, airing on 15 August 2025

In the upcoming twist, viewers will see a delightful dose of romance as Shivansh and Prarthana’s heartwarming ‘earring moment’. Dressed in a kurta and a saree, Shivansh and Prarthana looked charming. However, as Prarthana’s one earring falls, Shivansh gives her, but by talking with her eyes, she asks him to put it on himself.

Prarthana’s heart beats faster as Shivansh carefully tucks it back into the place, and his fingers brushing against Prarthana’s cheeks make her blush. Prarthana looks at Shivansh as he helps her, both getting lost in the slow, soft, and heartfelt moment, screaming ‘love’.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by fate, and a love story unfolds. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra are the fourth-generation leads.