Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana’s Mother Demands Alimony From Shivansh – Will This Create Misunderstandings?

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging drama with Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) parting ways with Shivansh (Namik Paul) after Bua Maa emotionally blackmails her. Prarthana leaves her house after seeking a divorce from Shivansh. However, at he house, Gayatri and her mother are shocked as he tells them that she got divorced from Shivansh.

Check out the latest update on Kumkum Bhagya’s upcoming episode spoiler number 3170, airing on 14 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana’s mother arrives at Shivansh’s house with Prarthana and Gayatri. Bua Maa is shocked to see Prarthana, but before she could say anything, Shivansh enters the scene. He looks at Prarthana, and they both get emotional. However, Prarthana’s mother fumes in anger and demands alimony from Shivansh. As Prarthana’s mother asks for alimony, Bua Maa tries to prove Prarthana is greedy, but Shivansh takes her with him to talk.

What will happen next?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by fate, and a love story unfolds. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra are the fourth-generation leads.