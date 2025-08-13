Exclusive: Sony SAB and Swastik Productions’ mythological Veer Hanuman to end

Veer Hanuman – Bolo Bajrang Bali Ki Jai, the Sony SAB mythological presentation produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, will be the next to go off air!! The show tells the extraordinary story of Hanuman’s transformation from a young boy into a divine hero. It explores his journey of self-discovery, highlighting his courage, innocence, and determination as he overcomes various challenges to become the eternal protector of Dharma. The show has child actor Aan Tiwari playing the role of Hanuman. Tarun Khanna plays the role of Lord Shiva, while Sayli Salunkhe, Arav Chowdharry, Mahir Pandhi etc, play vital roles.

As we know, Swastik Productions’ show on Star Plus, Tu Dhadkan Main Dil will soon end. We at IWMBuzz.com reported this exclusive news to our readers. There are media reports of the banner’s long-running mythological Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav on Colors TV, ending on 18 September after a run of more than two years.

Now, the news of Veer Hanuman’s closure follows next. The show was launched on 11 March, 2025 and has had a good run so far. The show attracted masses who were keen to know the journey and tale of Maruti’s humongous transformation. The lesser-known facts from Hanuman’s life as a child, and his path to self-discovery made a great watch till it lasted.

We buzzed the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

