Veer Hanuman Fame Child Star Veer Sharma & Brother Shaurya Die In Tragic House Fire

In a heartbreaking turn of events, child actor Veer Sharma, who was 10 years old and rose to popularity from the show Veer Hanuman, and his elder brother, 15-year-old Shaurya Sharma, lost their lives in a tragic house fire. The incident took place late at night at their Kota apartment.

The tragic incident occurred when a fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Deep Shree multi-storey building in Kota’s Anantpura, Rajasthan. At the time of the incident, the two boys were alone at home.

As per the police information, Veer Sharma and Shaurya Sharma lost their lives due to suffocation caused by intense smoke, reportedly. Despite neighbours who noticed the smoke, immediately ran to break down the door and rescued the boys, and were rushed to the hospital, they were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

As per the NDTV report, the fire at the apartment was caused by a short circuit. The Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said, “The drawing room was completely gutted, while other areas of the flat also bore burn marks.”

Veer and Shaurya Sharma’s mother, Riya Sharma, is a Bollywood actress, while their father, Jitendra Sharma, is a faculty member at an institute in Kota. At the time of the incident, the boys’ mother was in Mumbai, and their father was attending an event.

After the tragic death of his sons, father Jitendra Sharma announced that he would donate his sons’ eyes.