Travel refreshes your soul and opens up a new chapter in life: Harleen Kaur Rekhi

On the occasion of World Tourism Day (27th September), actress Harleen Kaur Rekhi, who is currently seen in Binddii and earlier left a mark with her portrayal of Kamdhenu Guamata, spoke about her deep love for travel, its impact on her personality, and her dream destinations. For Harleen, travel is more than leisure—it is therapy, self-discovery, and inspiration rolled into one.

“Travel is something that makes me happy,” Harleen says. “I don’t necessarily need company to enjoy it—if I want to travel, I can even go alone.” For her, the journey is as important as the destination, and travelling often brings clarity and refreshes her soul.

Harleen recently lived one of her long-cherished dreams when she travelled abroad for the first time. “I went to Dubai for my show Hamare Ram. It was my first international trip, and it felt surreal—it really was a dream come true,” she shares with a big smile.

When asked to choose between mountains, beaches, and cities, Harleen reveals she enjoys a mix of both mountains and beaches but feels an undeniable connection with the sea. “If I have to pick one, it will be beaches. I’m a water sign, and I feel the waves and the energy of the ocean resonate deeply with me,” she explains.

Not all memorable travel experiences for Harleen are about destinations—sometimes, it’s about the people. “When I was returning from Varanasi, a little girl, hardly six or seven years old, recognised me at the airport as Sita Mata. That innocent recognition and affection touched me so deeply. It’s a memory I’ll always carry with me,” she recalls warmly.

Harleen makes it a point to balance her professional commitments with her wanderlust. “I know when to travel and how to travel. If I have even a day or two off, I plan a short trip. It refreshes your mind, gives you new energy, and opens up a new chapter in life,” she explains.

For Harleen, tourism goes far beyond just recreation. “India is a culture, and tourism plays an important role in enhancing and celebrating this legacy. It promotes unity, brings people closer, and helps us understand the richness of our traditions,” she says.

She also stresses the need for responsible travel. “If we are not conscious about the environment, it will create a bad impact on the youth. We have to travel responsibly—respecting places, people, and nature. That’s how tourism can truly make a positive difference.”

Looking ahead, Harleen reveals her big travel goal. “My dream destination is Europe. My elder sisters have been there, and I also want to explore it. Europe is so rich in history, culture, and art—I would love to experience it all.”