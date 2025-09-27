Travel is not just about relaxation; it is about growth: Claudia Ciesla

Actress Claudia Ciesla, who has featured in Bigg Boss and Khiladi 786, believes that travel is more than just a break from routine. For her, it is a deeply enriching experience that shapes perspectives, nurtures curiosity, and brings people closer to the world around them. On the occasion of World Tourism Day celebrated today, 27 September, she talks in detail about her recent trips and on her bucket list of destinations.

“For me, travel is not just about relaxation, it’s about growth. Every holiday is an opportunity to open my mind, to see the world from a different perspective, and to immerse myself in cultures that are completely new to me. When you travel, you are not only exposed to different landscapes but also to different mentalities, traditions, and languages. That’s what fascinates me the most, how people can live so differently, yet we are all connected by the same emotions and values,” she shared.

Claudia admits she never believes in just sitting in a hotel while on vacation. “Whenever I travel, I step out with curiosity and a sense of adventure. I want to taste the local food, meet people, and learn their stories. I love to walk through the streets, explore the history, discover little cafés, or stumble upon hidden corners that you won’t find in guidebooks. Travel is, for me, the best form of education; it teaches acceptance, broadens horizons, and feeds both the soul and the imagination.”

Her most recent holiday was a long European summer getaway with her partner, boyfriend Arjun Goel. “My last proper holiday was this summer when Arjun and I went on a two-month-long Europe tour. We spent all of June and July travelling without a fixed return ticket, which was such a liberating experience! For the first time in my life, I allowed myself the luxury of time, just being in the moment without rushing back to commitments. Since both of our work is online, all we needed was a laptop, which gave us the freedom to explore,” she said.

Switzerland holds a special place in her heart. “Standing on top of Mt. Titlis, playing in the snow while listening to Bollywood songs, it felt surreal! We rented a convertible car and drove across cities like Lucerne, Interlaken, and Engelberg, soaking in the breathtaking views, sightseeing, and even paragliding over the mountains. From there, we went to Italy. While Venice was beautiful, I found myself falling in love with Lake Como, it’s so serene, romantic, and peaceful,” she said.

But the highlight of the holiday was the islands. “We spent nearly a month in Mykonos and Ibiza. Both of us love water and music, and these islands give you the best of both worlds, crystal blue waters during the day and vibrant music at night. What pleasantly surprised us was how many vegetarian dishes we found everywhere. Yet, after two months, we started craving the comfort of dal, roti, and sabzi because nothing truly beats home food!” she said.

Claudia also stresses that travel is essential for everyone, not just a privilege for a few. “We live in a fast-paced world where professional responsibilities and family obligations often take priority. Many people feel guilty about taking time off, or they convince themselves they’ll travel ‘someday.’ But I believe travel is not a luxury, it’s a necessity. It recharges your mind, reduces stress, and gives you a fresh perspective that you can carry back into your work and daily life,” she said.

She believes even short breaks make a difference. “You don’t always need an international holiday; sometimes a weekend getaway to the mountains or the beach can give you the same sense of renewal. For example, sometimes we just go for a day to Lonavala or spend a weekend in Kerala, checking into a houseboat in Kumarakom. Once we are back in Mumbai, our minds feel so refreshed and recharged that we’re ready to face next week’s challenges with a smile. Travel is truly a form of self-care, and investing in experiences always pays you back in happiness, memories, and a healthier outlook on life,” she said.

On solo travel, she has tried it but admits she prefers company. “Travelling solo is an empowering experience; it teaches you independence, confidence, and patience. You rely on yourself for everything, which is both challenging and rewarding. However, I must admit that I prefer to travel with someone. I’m a very social person, and for me, half the joy of discovering a new place comes from sharing it, laughing together, tasting a new dish together, or simply sitting quietly and watching the sunset. For work, I usually travel with my team, but in my personal life, I love the companionship of travelling with my life partner, who shares the same passion for exploring the world as I do,” she said.

As for her travel essentials, she keeps it simple: “There are three things you will always find in my handbag: a lipstick, because I believe a little pop of color can instantly lift your mood and make you feel confident; my phone, which is my connection to the world, my camera, and my guide; and of course, my credit card because you never know what you’ll discover while traveling, from a cozy café to a beautiful local shop, and I like to be prepared!”

And she already has her next dream destination in mind. “Next on my bucket list is Finland to witness the Northern Lights. Ever since I was a child, I’ve dreamed of standing under that magical sky, watching the colours dance above me. To me, the Northern Lights are a reminder of how vast and beautiful our universe is, and experiencing them in person feels like a once-in-a-lifetime moment. Hopefully, this winter, Arjun and I will make this dream come true. It’s something I have been manifesting for years, and I can’t wait to experience that magic with him by my side.”