Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Anvita gets injured; Will her dancing dreams get shattered?

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) getting a waiver in the property tax payment. However, the truth was that Virat (Rajat Verma) paid the hefty bill, allowing only a small amount of it to be paid by Anvita. Unaware of it, Anvita decided to take part in the Garba competition to get the winning amount and pay the tax to save their house. However, the competition was for two people in a team, and Anvita wanted Virat to take part in it as her partner. However, Anvita soon realised that Virat had two left feet in dancing and was very bad at it. Luckily, Sanjay (Rishi Saxena) agreed to be Anvita’s dance partner. Soon, they found themselves practising together, which made Virat jealous.

The upcoming episode will see Anvita and Sanjay having good chemistry in their dance and doing well at their rehearsals. Sanjay, as we know, was ready to do anything for Anvita. He was in love with her, but could not muster the courage to tell her. While rehearsing, Anvita will have a fall and will injure herself badly. This will put a halt to their practice, with doubt prevailing on Anvita’s participation. Both Sanjay and Virat will rally around Anvita to help her.

What will happen next?

Itti Si Khushi is a Sony SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. It shows the dysfunctional family of Anvita Divekar as she strives hard to handle her family consisting of five siblings and an irresponsible, alcoholic father. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. Actors Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena are the leads in the show. Varun Badola plays the father.