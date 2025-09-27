I would recommend Spiti Valley for every avid traveller to explore: Rajat Verma

Rajat Verma, who plays the lead role of Virat in Sony SAB‘s Itti Si Khushi, enjoys travelling to new destinations. On the occasion of World Tourism Day, observed today, 27 September, Rajat shares his passion for travelling, offering insights into his personal travel choices.

Read here.

What does travelling personally mean to you?

For me, travel is more than just moving from one place to another—it’s about growth and self-discovery. It gives me space away from my routine, allows me to meet new people, and experience different cultures. Every trip feels like pressing a reset button for my mind and soul.

Which destination has left the deepest impact on your life?

Ladakh. The serenity of the mountains, the clear skies, and the sense of stillness there really touched me. It made me realise how small our everyday problems are compared to the vastness of nature.

Do you prefer mountains, beaches, or cities when you travel, and why?

Mountains! They bring me peace and clarity. While beaches and cities have their charm, mountains make me feel grounded and connected with myself.

What has been your most memorable travel experience so far?

A road trip with my closest friends to Himachal. The spontaneity, endless conversations, music, and laughter made it unforgettable. Sometimes, it’s not just the place but the company that makes the journey memorable.

If you had to recommend one hidden gem in India/the world, which would it be?

In India, I would recommend Spiti Valley. It’s not as crowded as the usual tourist spots, and its raw beauty feels untouched and magical.

How do you balance work commitments with your love for travel?

It can be tough with our schedules, but I make it a point to plan short getaways whenever I get a break. Even a 2–3 day trip works wonders. It’s all about prioritising and giving yourself that time to recharge.

Has travelling ever influenced your work, personality, or creativity?

Definitely. Travel gives me new perspectives and emotions to draw from as an actor. Observing people, cultures, and even little details while travelling often reflects in how I portray characters on screen.

How important do you think tourism is in promoting culture and unity?

Tourism is like a bridge. When people travel, they learn about traditions, food, art, and the values of different communities. It creates respect and unity because you realise how diverse yet connected we all are.

Do you believe responsible tourism can make a real difference for the environment?

Yes, absolutely. Simple things like avoiding plastic, respecting local customs, conserving resources, and supporting local businesses can create a big impact. If every traveller takes responsibility, tourism can actually help the environment and communities.

What is your dream destination that you haven’t explored yet?

Switzerland. I have seen it in movies growing up, and the breathtaking landscapes are something I want to experience in real life. Hopefully soon!