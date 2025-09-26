Exclusive: Aditi Sharma in talks for a cameo role in Colors TV’s Naagin 7?

Naagin 7 is finally coming on Colors TV, to give the audience their supernatural dose of entertainment yet again!! In its 7th season, this cult show, coming from Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has always launched amid huge expectations. Though there is no official confirmation on the cast that has gotten on board Naagin 7, the media has been working overtime, reporting about actors who have been approached for the main roles.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who was a part of the stellar cast of Ektaa Kapoor’s web series Dus June Ki Raat, is slated to play the lead Naagin in the show. However, there is no official confirmation given by the actor, channel or production.

We at IWMBuzz.com were the first to write exclusively about Kumkum Bhagya fame actor Namik Paul being in advanced talks for the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that Aditi Sharma, who was last seen in Apollena – Sapnon Ki Unchi Udann on Colors TV, is in talks for a powerful cameo role in Naagin 7.

As per a reliable source, “Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul will be joined by Aditi Sharma, in a special cameo role, if things materialise.”

Aditi Sharma is known for her portrayal in shows Kaleerein, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Rabb Se Hai Dua, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jadu Teri Nazar – Daayan Ka Mausam etc.

We buzzed Aditi, but she refuted the news.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

