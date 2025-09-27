Mahasangam Episodes Bring Sumbul Touqeer And Karuna Pandey Together — Here’s What They Said

Sony SAB is set for a special Mahasangam Saptah, which will bring together two popular shows, Itti Si Khushi and Pushpa Impossible, of the channel for the first time. The Mahasangam Saptah will witness both the leading ladies facing the life-changing truths that will turn their world upside down.

Both shows, Itti Si Khushi and Pushpa Impossible, will have their storylines intertwined in a way that will lead the main characters, Anvita and Pushpa, to encounter each other. Additionally, a special dance performance will be featured. The three-day Mahasangam promises drama, revelations, emotions, and more. Also, both Anvita and Karuna will discover shocking truths of their lives while their struggles will keep them hung in the situation.

For Mahasangam special episodes, Sumbul Touqeer and Karuna Pandey worked together, and now, expressing their experience working together, and about the show, the divas shared their views.

Itti Si Khushi’s Sumbul Touqeer, aka Anvita, said, “Anvita is about to face one of the most defining moments of her journey. Discovering the truth about Sanjay and Virat shakes her to the core, but it also gives her the courage to stand up for herself. Being a part of the Mahasangam episodes was challenging yet fulfilling because it highlights Anvita’s resilience. On a personal note, working with Karuna on this was an absolute joy. Karuna and I both love dancing, and there’s a scene where we get to dance together, it was such an amazing experience to shoot. She is fantastic, cordial, and so much fun to work with, which made the entire process even more special.”

Pushpa Impossible’s Karuna Pandey, aka Pushpa, said, “Pushpa has always been the pillar of her family, but this time the revelation about Ashwin tests her like never before. It’s an emotional storm where a mother’s love meets the harshness of truth. Working on this Mahasangam special has been such a wonderful experience, especially sharing scenes with Sumbul. Sumbul is fantastic to work with, full of energy, and brings such warmth to the set, which made every take feel effortless.”