Travel fuels my creativity: Abhishek Sharrma of Zee TV’s Vasudha

The significance of travelling lies in its capacity to promote personal growth, enhance mental and physical well-being, broaden cultural understanding, and create lasting memories. It pushes individuals out of their comfort zones, fostering self-confidence, adaptability, and improved problem-solving skills, while also stimulating creativity and offering a unique educational experience beyond traditional learning. It also offers a unique, hands-on learning experience, making history and different cultures come alive in ways a textbook cannot. Abhishek Sharrma, who essays the role of Devansh Singh Chauhan in Zee TV’s Vasudha, is an avid traveller, having his own perspectives during travel.

He says, “World Tourism Day is a beautiful reminder that the world is full of wonders, both seen and unseen. For me, travelling is a way to step out of my comfort zone, to embrace the unknown, and to connect with people and places that leave an indelible mark on my soul. Every journey has moments of awe, laughter, learning, and reflection. As someone who brings characters to life on screen, I find travel fuels my creativity; it teaches me stories that cannot be written, emotions that cannot be rehearsed, and perspectives that cannot be imagined without truly seeing the world.”

“I hope more people take the time to explore, to learn, and to be humbled by the richness of our planet. My all-time favourite travel film is Into the Wild. It reminds me that true journeys are about self-discovery, not just destinations,” he concludes.