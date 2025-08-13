Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Arrival of new family excites Gokuldham Society; Will the new family be able to come?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, saw a fitting climax to Nekchand’s story, wherein Jethalal and the Gokuldham Society inmates were successful in getting a token advance from Nekchand for the flat. However, Bapuji did not like the fact that they fooled Nekchand in order to get the money. He asked Jethalal to return it so that he would not behave like Nekchand.

The upcoming episode will see the Gokuldham Society buzzing with energy as they will be all set to welcome the new inmates at Mr. Verma’s house. This will create a spring in everyone’s actions as they will be eager to mingle with their new neighbours. However, Bhootnath will have other plans. He will want the keys to Mr Verma’s house and will insist that he needs to do a final check before the residents arrive. Bhide will ask him to take the keys from Abdul. Bhootnath, on taking the keys, will throw an open challenge at Abdul that he will never allow the residents to get into the house, as he is going with the keys.

OMG!!

What is the new problem about?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, produced by Neela Film Production, is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show, which launched in the year 2008, has been a favourite of all households for years.