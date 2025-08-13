Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Yug takes the big decision of divorce; Kairi vows to protect their relationship

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media, has seen engaging drama with Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Kairi (Ashi Singh) getting married under pressure. Yug, who had faced deceit at the hands of Lata earlier, promised himself that he would never get into a relationship again. He cursed himself for allowing Kairi into his life. On the other hand, Shaurya created a scene, confronting Yug on his double standards towards women. We wrote about Shaurya being angry at Yug for halting his love life with Anya, but proceeding further to marry Kairi. Yug lied to his brothers, telling them that the marriage was fake.

As per the preview shown, Kairi made a plan to get into the house. She deliberately disrupted the power supply in the outhouse, which forced Yug to bring Kairi inside the house.

The upcoming episode will see Kairi putting in efforts to bring out the romantic side of Yug. But Yug will get to know that it was Kairi who played with the power connection in the outhouse. He will get angry at Kairi and will tell her upfront that there is nothing in their relationship. He will tell Kairi that they will divorce in six months, thus putting an end to Kairi’s romantic thoughts. However, Kairi will vow to never let it happen, and she will challenge herself to do all that it takes to improve her relationship with Yug.

What will happen now?

Sony SAB’s show Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil is unlike any romantic drama and shines a light on the chaos that ensues when two different personalities come together under one roof. Meet Advocate Yug Sinha (Shabir Ahluwalia) – a brilliant, brooding lawyer who lives in Delhi with his three brothers and carries a burning disdain for women, rooted in a past shrouded in mystery and betrayal. The story revolves around Yug and Kairi (Ashi Singh) who often challenge each other’s thoughts about relationships and love. The show is produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media.