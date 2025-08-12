Pushpa Impossible Upcoming Twist: Kadambari challenges Pushpa; Dahi Handi drama during Janmashtami

Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible, produced by Hats Off Productions, continues to captivate audiences with its heartfelt narrative and deeply developed characters. The protagonist, Pushpa (Karuna Pandey), passionately pursues her aspiration of becoming a lawyer, embarking on a journey filled with numerous obstacles that not only challenge her resolve but also strain her relationships with those she holds dear. In the gripping recent episodes, viewers witnessed Pushpa’s newfound determination as she bravely stepped out of the shadows. Rather than remaining complicit in the injustices around her, she takes it upon herself to gather crucial evidence in a quest to exonerate Professor Shastri (Gaurav Chopra), who has been unjustly accused of molestation.

The upcoming Janmashtami episodes will bring new drama to the Bapodra chawl. There will be tension filled with anger when Jugal (Anshul Trivedi) will ask his estranged wife, Kadambari (Brinda Trivedi), to go out of his life and out of the chawl. However, Kadambari will not be in the mood to listen. She will yet again be seen pouncing on Pushpa, trying to make her life hell. She will announce that she will walk out of the chawl and will never come back if Pushpa defeats her in a competition. Kadambari will bring in the Dahi Handi competition during Janmashtami as the main focus, and will tell that Pushpa has to challenge her to break the Handi. It will be interesting to see if Pushpa will accept the challenge and win against all odds.

What will happen next?

Pushpa Impossible is a Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Productions. The show casts Karun Pandey Vaidya in the lead alongside Jayesh Barbhaya, Tulika Patel, Jagat Rawat, Ketki Dave, Jayesh More, Bhakti Rathod, and many others.