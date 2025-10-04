Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: Sanjay motivates Anvita for studies; drops a hint about Virat

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) building huge trust in Virat (Rajat Verma), which has become unshakeable with time. Even though Virat was guilty of lying about his identity and work to Anvita, he tried to tell her the truth on many occasions, but could not muster the courage. Meanwhile, we wrote about Sanjay probing more into the link of the stolen car and Virat. He reached Virat’s house to probe further.

The upcoming episode will see Sanjay (Rishi Saxena) getting all the more suspicious about Virat, and he will decide to drop a hint to Anvita about Virat. Sanjay will talk to Anvita about her studies and will ask her to complete her graduation, as it hinders her possibility of getting a good job. Anvita will be pleased with Sanjay’s motivational words and will give it serious thought. Sanjay will further try to give a hint to Anvita about the earrings gifted to her by Virat.

Will Anvita get the hint?

Itti Si Khushi is a Sony SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. It shows the dysfunctional family of Anvita Divekar as she strives hard to handle her family consisting of five siblings and an irresponsible, alcoholic father. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. Actors Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena are the leads in the show. Varun Badola plays the father.