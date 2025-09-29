Itti Si Khushi Serial Spoiler: Virat And Anvita Get Trapped In A Room

Sony SAB show Itti Si Khushi, produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer) winning the dance battle without Virat (Rajat Verma) and Sanjay’s (Rishi Saxena) help. She looks happy as she gets her house back without anyone’s help. Later, Anvita plans to go for an interview.

In the upcoming episode, Anvita goes for an interview; however, despite performing well, she does not get the job because she is not a graduate, and the interview turns out to be a disaster for her. Upset with not being able to get the job, Anvita sits lost. Meanwhile, Virat meets her and tries to tell her that he was the one who paid her property tax, but he is unable to do so as Anvita ignores him.

Amidst Virat’s attempt to tell Anvita about his contribution, the door latch gets locked, and Anvita and Virat get trapped in the room. Anvita looks tense, getting trapped as Chikku, Chidiya, and Sidhu are alone at home, and she wants to go home.

How will Anvita and Virat come out of the locked room?

Itti Si Khushi is a Song SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. At the same time, actor Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena play parallel male leads, Virat and Sanjay, respectively. The show also stars Varun Badola as Suhas, the lead character Anvi’s father.