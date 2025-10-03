Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: Suhas on a new mission; searches his estranged wife

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Suhas (Varun Badola) dramatically making Bunny beg on the streets, which led to his kidnapping. We saw the herculean effort put in by Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) to rescue Bunny and ring him home. We also saw Suhas, surprisingly, getting emotional, wanting to spend the night, sleeping near Bunny. Virat’s (Rajat Verma) guilt forced him to stop revealing his truth to Anvita. However, Sanjay (Rishi Saxena) got closer to finding the link between Virat and the stolen car. He got suspicious that Chidiya knew more than what she had revealed.

The upcoming episode will see Anvita finding solace in Virat’s company. But Virat will always be guilt-stricken, which will give him a scare. Suhas, meanwhile, will face a new problem when he will be under a severe threat of not getting his monthly allowance, as a new Government rule will have the requirement of Suhas’ wife to come in person. Suhas will now be on a mission to find his estranged wife. He will seek Sanjay’s help to find her.

What will happen next?

Itti Si Khushi is a Sony SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. It shows the dysfunctional family of Anvita Divekar as she strives hard to handle her family consisting of five siblings and an irresponsible, alcoholic father. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. Actors Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena are the leads in the show. Varun Badola plays the father.