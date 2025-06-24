Shabir Ahluwalia – Ashi Singh Or Harshad Chopda – Shivangi Joshi: Which New Jodi Is Winning Your Heart?

Recently, two new shows launched – ‘Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil’ and ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (Naya Season),’ bringing fresh on-screen Jodis – Shabir Ahluwalia and Ashi Singh, and Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi – drawing a comparison which fresh Jodi is winning hearts with their chemistry and acting skills on-screen.

Talking about Shabir Ahluwalia and Ashi Singh’s Jodi, this duo is unique as Shabir is a true hater of love and girls, while Ashi believes in living and embracing life. Both characters appear strong yet soft – a beautiful pair, making it interesting for fans to see how Shabir’s character, Yug, starts to believe in love again as his life entangles with Ashi’s character, Kairi. Their spicy nok-jhok and strong opinions make a perfect pair, treating viewers to something new.

On the other hand, Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi have created buzz since the show’s launch. Their chemistry and depth of scenes together have captivated fans. The pair of Harshad’s character, Risabh, as a sweet and caring gentleman, and Shivangi’s character, Bhagyashree, as an independent woman who has experienced heartbreak in her love life, makes an emotionally charged pair, raising the standards and keeping the viewers engaged.

Social media is already abuzz about both the fresh Jodis, and fans have shipped their names: Shabir-Ashi as KaYu and Harshad-Shivangi as Rishree. Well, both the Jodis are doing well, and deciding which Jodi wins this battle is a tough call, but one thing is for sure: audiences are thrilled to watch these fresh Jodis. So, which Jodi is your favorite?