Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Yug refuses to accept the marriage; orders Kairi to stay out of his house

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media, has seen engaging drama with Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Kairi (Ashi Singh) getting married amid a lot of pressure and compulsion. As for Yug, he was pressured by Mairi to accept Kairi as Lata. She took a promise from him that he would marry Kairi. Kairi, on the other hand, wanted the custody of her siblings, and this forced her to marry Yug. There was high drama when Kundan kidnapped Biscuit, Imarti and Gujiya. Yug and Kairi ran to save them and eventually reached the hideout. Yug succeeded in saving Kairi’s siblings and bringing them home.

The upcoming episode will see Kairi being expectant of getting a grand grahpravesh inside Yug’s house. However, Yug’s reaction will shock her. Yug will categorically say that he was forced to marry owing to compulsion coming from Mairi. He will tell Kairi that he does not believe in the marriage and that things will remain as they were earlier between them. He will ask Kairi and her family to settle in the guest house, thus stopping her from entering the house.

What will happen next?

