Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Serial Spoiler: Nysa Spies On Rishabh’s Moments, Romance Blooms With Bhagyashree

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, a Sony Entertainment Television show produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, stars Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda in the lead roles. The show has seen engaging drama with Nysa’s entry in Rishabh and Bhagyashree’s life. Nysa becomes suspicious of Rishabh and decides to discover the truth. On the other hand, Bhagyashree is unaware of Rishabh’s true face.

Check out the latest update on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season upcoming episode spoiler number 41 airing on 11 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, you will see a heart-melting moment between Rishabh and Bhagyashree. As Bhagyashree becomes ill, Rishabh comes to check her disguised as a doctor. Bhagyashree smiles as Rishabh cutely tells her that her stomach is not fine, and her mind is also not in the right place, making both of them laugh, which also indicates their chemistry and bond.

On the other hand, Nysa comes to Bhagyashree’s apartment, spying on Rishabh. She wants to know who the girl is behind whom Rishabh has come to this place and bought a cheap saree. She emphasizes that for RK, she can do anything. Bhagyashree struggles to wear a saree, and Rishabh helps her, bringing them close, setting a romantic moment where both Rishabh and Bhagyashree are lost.

Will Nysa find out about Rishabh and Bhagyashree’s connection?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season tells the story of Bhagyashree Iyer, a South Indian girl played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart is broken when her boyfriend abandons her after she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband and their love story begins.