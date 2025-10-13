Exclusive: Vasudha fame Pratiksha Rai in talks for Colors TV’s Naagin 7

Colors TV‘s much-anticipated cult show Naagin will soon be back with its 7th edition!! Viewers have been waiting for official announcements on the show!! The new promo of Naagin 7 has indeed aroused curiosity levels, as it introduces surprising twists in the concept this time around!!

Ektaa Kapoor and the makers took to their Instagram handles to share the new promo of Naagin 7. The caption of the post read, “Ab sehr milega aag se, duniya hil uthegi inke takraar se.”

The teaser added to the intrigue with two shadowy characters entering the finely lit laboratory-like chamber. Fire soon engulfs the ambience, with curiosity dropped on the creatures hovering around.

While it is being speculated that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will play the main Naagin, the names of Donal Bisht, Anjum Fakih, and Chandni Sharma, have been reported by media circles. Also, the names of Namik Paul, Arjit Taneja, etc have been in the news for the main role.

Now, we at IWMBuzz.com hear that Vasudha fame Pratiksha Rai, who announced her exit from the Zee TV show, Vasudha, on social media, is in talks for a prized role in Naagin 7.

Pratiksha played the negative role of Karishma in the show Vasudha. We at IWMBuzz.com reported about a big entry coming, that of the main negative lead.

Exclusive: A major villain to enter Zee TV’s Vasudha – Puneet Sachdeva and Ajay Chaudhary in contention for the role

With Pratiksha exiting Vasudha, the buzz is bigger about her bagging a new project. We hear that she will be seen in Naagin 7 if talks materialise.

We buzzed Pratiksha but did not get through to her.

We reached out to Ektaa Kapoor and the channel spokesperson, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.