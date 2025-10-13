Exclusive: A major villain to enter Zee TV’s Vasudha – Puneet Sachdeva and Ajay Chaudhary in contention for the role

Zee TV‘s popular show Vasudha, produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, will see a big entry soon!! Well, a major negative character is being introduced in the show, which will add a new layer of enmity and vengeance against the Chauhan family.

As we know, Karishma, played by Pratiksha Rai, has been the main negative lead on the show for a while. She has an angst against the Chauhan family, and has periodically tried to threaten Chandrika Singh Chauhan (Parineeta Borthakur) and her family.

But now, there will be a villain coming above the ranks of Karishma!!

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that popular actor Puneet Sachdeva, popular for his shows Bhabhi, Kasutii Zindagii Kay etc, is presently in talks for the role. Also, in the reckoning is Ajay Chaudhary, who was last seen in Udne Ki Aasha.

As per our source, “Puneet and Ajay are presently in talks for the role. As of now, Puneet stands a brighter chance of bagging the role. If it does happen, this will be Puneet’s return to television after more than five years. However, the final decision has not been taken yet.”

As for the character, the person will be the main negative character, coming to ruin the lives of the Chauhan family. At the time of filing this story, Puneet looks to have the best chance of bagging the role.

We buzzed Puneet and Ajay, but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson and Producer, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.