Iconic Crossover Alert! Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’s Parvati & Om To Join Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi 2 For Special Episode

As Ekta Kapoor promised that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s return will strike nostalgia chords, it is indeed, as the show didn’t just bring back the Tulsi and Mihir era but is also gearing up for a surprise with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’s Parvati and Om’s special entry. Yes, you heard that right.

Ekta Kapoor is set to bring back the two iconic characters from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii —Parvati, played by Sakshi Tanwar, and Om, played by Kiran Karmarkar —for a special episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

This news has delighted fans to the core, and it seems Kyunki 2’s TRP ratings will set new records in the upcoming days, thanks to the special entries. According to reports, Parvati and Om’s entry is likely to play a major role in guiding the younger generation, adding an emotional touch and reviving nostalgia.

This crossover is iconic as it marks a celebration of Ekta Kapoor’s two most iconic shows, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, in the history of Indian television.

As per the TOI source, “Om and Parvati will be introduced in an interesting way. There is a property whose ownership papers are with an Agarwal couple. Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) invites the couple to Shanti Niketan, which is how Parvati and Om make their entry. They are expected to start in the next few days. The couple will appear in a few episodes, and their entry will coincide with a celebration of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.”

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, stars Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay.

Are you guys excited for the iconic crossover?