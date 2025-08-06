Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Upcoming Twist: Bhagyashree’s life in danger; Is Nysa behind it?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, the Sony Entertainment Television show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging drama with the entry of Rishika Nag as Nysa, who is the ex-wife of Rishabh. As per the drama, Nysa is the one who put Rishabh in a problem situation with his father being in jail. However, it was also shown that Bhagyashree’s (Shivangi Joshi) witness in court was responsible for Rishabh’s father getting imprisoned. However, Bhagyashree donated her blood for Rishabh’s father and saved his life in the hospital, without knowing that she was giving him blood.

The upcoming episode will see Nysa’s intriguing entry, followed by Nysa’s deceptive search to get her hand on something important. Amidst this, Nysa will be introduced as Bhagyashree’s boss. There will also be a twist wherein an attack on Bhagyashree will be planned. She will get involved in a car accident, which will put her life in danger. It will be interesting to see if Nysa is behind this attack.

What will happen next?

Sony Entertainment Television’s latest offering, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been captivating audiences with its compelling storytelling. The series explores the poignant theme of family bonds, particularly highlighting the evolving relationship between Bhagyashree and Rishabh, who unite for the sake of Bhagyashree’s loved ones. The show has Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi in lead roles.