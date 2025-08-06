Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Will Prarthana’s Sacrifice Revive Shivansh? Flatline On The Monitor Spells Danger

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the viewers for the past eleven years. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the show has seen engaging drama with Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) keeping her life at stake for Shivansh (Namik Paul). On the other hand, Raunak confronts Sonalika, suspecting her cunning intentions towards Prarthana. He warns her to stay away from Prarthana or else she will have to face the severe consequences.

Check out the latest update on Kumkum Bhagya’s upcoming episode spoiler number 3164, airing on 6 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, emotions will run high as Prarthana continues her desperate penance to save Shivansh, whose condition remains critical. The situation turns intense as Prarthana uses all her energy to perform Shiv Tandav. At the same time, Shivansh’s condition worsens and the flatline on the monitor spells danger where the doctors try hard to bring Shivansh back to his senses.

Will Prarthana’s penance bring Shivansh back to consciousness?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by fate, and a love story unfolds. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra are the fourth-generation leads.