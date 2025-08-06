Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: Chulha, Tears, and A Hug; Dolly Javed Finds A Mother’s Touch

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, the reality show on Zee TV, has 11 celebrities step outside their glamorous comfort zones and live their lives in a village ambience, experimenting with tasks that they have never imagined doing. Such an instance and moment saw Dolly Javed finding her footing in a village kitchen where she was entrusted the task of making rotis on the traditional chulha. This was something that she had never done before.

The actress was seen learning to light a chulha and make rotis, something her mother always teased her about never having done. While the warmth of village life surrounded her, a wave of homesickness hit her, making the moment even more emotional. But in that weak moment, the Dadi she stayed with wrapped her in a hug and comforted her, turning a challenging day into a heartwarming memory.

Dolly Javed talked about the experience and moment, saying, “My mom always used to say that I had never made rotis on a chulha, and that I wouldn’t understand the effort it takes. Today, I can finally tell her that I have. I found myself in tears because I missed her so much, and the Dadi I stay with just held me and said, ‘I’m like your mother too.’ That one sentence touched my heart in a way I can’t explain. I never imagined that someone could make me feel so loved in such a short time. But Dadi did, and in that moment, this unfamiliar place started to feel like home.”

Way to go, Dolly!!