Saru Serial Spoiler: Saru Gets Trapped In Fire Amidst Anika-Ved’s Engagement – Will Ved Come To Save Her?

The Zee TV show, Saru, produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen an engaging drama with Saru (Mohak Matkar) trying to halt Anika and Ved’s (Shagun Pandey) engagement. Saru saves herself as Kaminidevi goes to check all the workers. Later, Saru worries, wondering how she will stop the engagement ceremony.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 84 spoiler, airing on 5 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, drama escalates as darkness spreads during Anika and Ved’s engagement. Ved’s grandmother asks Anika and Ved to exchange rings, but the room is shrouded in darkness due to a power cut. Anika expresses her frustration that something keeps going wrong as the engagement ceremony proceeds.

Then Kaminidevi orders her workers to light up candles all around to spread light. Soon, Anika and Ved head to exchange rings. Phula hands Saru a candle, asking her to hold. But Saru faints, and the candle falls to the floor, leading to a fire in the room. Saru gets trapped in the fire.

Will Ved come to save Saru?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.