Serial Twists Of Last Week (28 July-3 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw major drama over the last week, with Anupamaa and Raahi getting into a heated argument when they met accidentally. Ansh and Prathana decided to marry, and their families could not take this decision in their stride. Anupamaa’s bus travelled in the same lanes as the Shah house. Ansh, who got inside the bus, sensed Anupamaa’s presence. He was very emotional on meeting her again. He brought her home, but she was reluctant to enter the house, even as Bapuji and others asked her to come in. Finally, Anupamaa entered the house after much deliberation by Bapuji. Raahi continued to be angry at Anupamaa’s return, and Prem tried to handle her. Baa refused to accept Ansh and Prarthana’s marriage, which led to major turmoil in the house. Parag got Anupamaa a place to practice, which she was thankful for.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw major drama over the last week, with Abhira bringing Maira to her house and introducing her to her new family. Abhira confronted Dadisa for hiding the truth from her. Gitanjali handled a weeping Armaan, who missed Maira badly. Vidya motivated Abhira to carry out her responsibilities as a mother. Krish body shamed Tanya, and she revolted, which was a big shock to Krish. Maira missed Armaan, and Abhira was in tears. She called Armaan and requested him to take the kid back. However, Armaan motivated Abhira to handle the situation well. Abhira tried her best to win over Maira’s love. She risked her life by saving Abhira’s gift from a fire mishap. She burnt her hand during the process, but Maira was not moved by her gesture. Gitanjali came to Abhira’s house to meet Maira. Both had a happy reunion, and Abhira decided to let go of Maira. However, Armaan stopped them, advised Maira to give Abhira another chance. He also called Gitanjali selfish and asked her to send Maira to Abhira. Maira got back to Abhira and tried to adjust herself to the new ambience, as per Armaan’s guidance. Gitanjali and Abhira got into a deal where Abhira took the challenge of winning Maira’s love in a month. Krish insulted Sanjay during the Sawan Milni, which left him dejected and repentant of his crimes.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen major drama over the last week, with Reet finding a file of the food scam in Neeta Chawla’s locker, which had the name of Sharda Suryavanshi over it. Reet realised that Sharda had her father killed. At the press conference, Reet got a shock when an attempt to kill Raghav was organised. She caught the shooter red-handed, but it turned out to be an unknown female. Raghav believed that she was Reet’s father’s killer. However, Reet openly blamed Buaji, and Raghav took offence to it. In a mighty clash, Reet challenged to expose Buaji, and this was a big turning point in the show, where Reet vowed to bring the truth out. Reet, later, entered the house amid music and dance, and publicly apologised to Buaji, claiming that she was wrong in not looking at her goodness. Raghav was pleased with Reet’s change in behaviour. However, this was an open challenge, yet again, by Reet for Buaji, to play her own cards to expose her. Reet made a fresh start and challenged Buaji to accept it. Buaji outsmarted Reet and worked out a honeymoon booking to Switzerland. for Reet and Raghav. She played her pawn in such a way that Raghav was forced to sign the no-objection certificate and give signing authority to Buaji. Reet could not openly stop Raghav from working out to sign the power of authority papers in Buaji’s name. Raghav was excited about the Switzerland trip. Dhruv came home with the police and told Raghav and Reet about Unnati’s act to jeopardise his newly opened restaurant. The police ordered Unnati to stay away from Dhruv. Raghav got angry at Unnati and scolded her for her dirty acts. Raghav decided not to help Unnati for her mean acts. Sharda Bua proposed that Unnati divorce Dhruv. Unnati got angry at the suggestion and refused to divorce him. Buaji told Reet that Raghav would lose all his property the moment he boarded the flight to their honeymoon.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show, produced by Neela Film Production, celebrated a big moment over the last week, with the show completing 17 years of run. The drama returned to Jethalal’s tension as he did not know how to get back his money from Nekchand. He took the help of his friends at Gokuldham Society, who decided to help him. All of them donned disguises of being goons and went into Nekchand’s house to loot. They confronted him about Jethalal’s money. Though Nekchand lied initially, he accepted that the money came to him as a result of a mistake. Popatlal recorded this on video. But Nekchand called the police, and soon, Chalu Pandey arrived to arrest them. With them put in jail, it was left to Bapuji and Tapu to save the day for Jethalal.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, saw Mangal getting caught between goons as she travelled for a meeting. Adit saved her on the rain-hit night and helped her get back home. It was the Teej celebration at Kapil’s house, and Mangal got dressed for the same. Mangal’s mother asked Mangal to keep the fast with utmost sincerity and love for Kapil. Adit and Saumya also came to Kapil’s place as they were invited. Adit felt jealous on seeing Kapil slip bangles into Mangal’s hands. Saumya put chilli flakes inside the aarti cup, which made Mangal gasp for breath and get an asthma attack. Adit saw her suffering, and as a mark of saving her, he gave her water, which the entire family saw. Kapil’s mother yelled at Adit for ruining Kapil’s Teej. Adit felt humiliated, and Saumya created a big scene as her Teej was broken too. Kapil’s mother scolded Mangal and decided to halt the marriage. But Kapil and Mangal patched up, bringing happiness. Mangal wore a red saree from Kapil’s mother’s cupboard, which made Kapil grow angry at her. Adit noticed Kapil being tense and also meeting a lady on the road and fighting with her. Adit had an accident on the road in which the same lady was injured. He brought her home and realised that it was the same lady whom Kapil was talking to.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show, produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, saw big drama over the last week, with Rishi pleading with Aditi to reconsider her decision regarding their marriage. Jhanak got emotional and thanked Aniruddh for everything, as he understood Jhanak’s pain. While Jhanak decided to get back to the village, Rishi was probed by one and all in the family. Jhanak returned home and lied to the villagers and her mother that she was happy in her marriage. Rishi apologised to Aditi and wanted another chance. While Jhanak blamed herself for ruining the marriage of Rishi, she developed a fever, which made Nutan and Parashar worry for her.

