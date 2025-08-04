Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Prarthana’s mehendi gets ruined; Can Anupamaa ease the tension?

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) taking the big step of going to the Kothari household to invite them to Ansh and Prarthana’s wedding. Anupamaa found herself jittery before she entered the house. However, for the sake of Ansh and Prarthana, she entered the house and talked to the Kothari family about blessing their daughter as she was starting a new phase of her life. Though Motibaa refused the invite, Parag accepted it and agreed to come to the wedding. Anupamaa thanked him profusely and went to the Shah house with a smile on her face.

The upcoming episode will see the wedding preparations happening at the Shah household for Ansh and Prarthana’s wedding. The mehendi will be the first ritual to be observed. Amid the happiness, there will be tension over the Kothari family’s involvement in the festivities. There will be sudden tension as Prathana’s mehendi will get ruined for some reason. There will be immediate panic, and it will be up to Anupamaa to set things right for her family.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.