Top 5 TV Serial News August 2: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Kumkum Bhagya

The television world has witnessed interesting ups and downs, from show spoilers, birthdays, travel, and more. Check out the latest news about the top seven shows, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, and Kumkum Bhagya, today, August 2.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions-produced show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, you will see Maira bonding with Geetanjali. Geetanjali talks to Maira on texts, and in the conversation, she notices Maira’s growing bond with Abhira. This makes Geetanjali insecure and worries about her importance in Maira’s life.

Read the full spoiler in the article below.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Maira’s sudden love for Abhira; Gitanjali gets insecure

2) Anupamaa’s Adrija Roy Shares An Adorable BTS From Sets With Rupali Ganguly

Actress Adrija Roy posted an adorable picture with her co-star Rupali Ganguly on her Instagram story. In the image, the actress is seen hugging Rupali, both dressed in traditional attire. The heartfelt behind-the-scenes moment is a glimpse of their close bond. Adrija called Rupali her mother, saying, “Love you mummyyyyy.”

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Raj Anadkat’s Adventurous Trip

Raj is currently enjoying his time on his adventurous vacation in Georgia. From visiting serene caves, exploring the town, experiencing the new dishes, to learning about wine and more, the actor had a great time, and you must check them out in the photos below.

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Niharika Chouksey Flaunts Midriff In Top And Skirt

Niharika has become the talk of the town with her lively performance in the show Tumm Se Tumm Tak as Anu. However, this time she is stealing the spotlight with her midriff-flaunting glam. Wearing a white sleeveless shimmery blouse teamed with a yellow netted skirt with floral embellishments, the actress looked simple yet pretty, making hearts flutter.

5) Kumkum Bhagya’s Simran Budharup’s Birthday Bash

Simran, who portrayed the role of Khushi in Kumkum Bhagya, turns 30 this year. The actress got a surprise birthday bash from her girlfriends, and she enjoyed every moment to the fullest. From cutting cake to dancing and madness, the diva had a fun-filled birthday night.

Watch here-

View Instagram Post 1: Top 5 TV Serial News August 2: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Kumkum Bhagya