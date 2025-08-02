Top 5 TV Divas’ Hidden Talents: YRKKH’s Garvita Sadhwani, Ishani’s Megha Chakraborty, To Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugdha Chapekar

When it comes to TV divas, fans admire their on-screen presence and love their lively performances. But off-screen, these stars possess some surprising and unique hidden talents that often go unnoticed. Let’s have a look at the top five TV divas hidden talent, including YRKKH’s Garvita Sadhwani, Ishani’s Megha Chakraborty, and Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugdha Chapekar.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Garvita Sadhwani

Known for portraying Ruhi in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Garvita has won hearts. However, besides being Good at acting, the actress is an MBA graduate. She is exceptional in marketing, which has also led to winning awards. The actress won an award for her marketing skills at Xiaomi.

2) Ishani’s Megha Chakraborty

Megha is as Ishani has become everyone’s favorite. The actress is talented and has worked in several shows, but she has more than just acting. However, Megha’s talent might surprise you, but the actress has a hidden talent of falling asleep anywhere and at any time, reportedly.

3) Jhanak’s Riya Sharma

The stunning Riya from the show Jhanak has proven her excellence on-screen. Besides being a good actor, she has a passion for drawing. Her hidden talents are drawing, creating art and craft videos, making her a powerhouse of talents.

4) Mannat’s Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh is on a roll right now with the success of her show Mannat. Her acting skills have yet again made her everyone’s favorite. But not many know that, along with acting, the actress has a hidden talent for singing, and she has also showcased her talent in a music video.

5) Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugdha Chapekar

Known for her roles in several shows, with her appearance as Prachi being one of the most loved ones, Mugdha is an all-time favorite star. However, apart from winning hearts as an actor, the Kumkum Bhagya actress also has a hidden talent for singing, as per reports.