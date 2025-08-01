Mannat Actress Sharain Khanduja’s Blood Pressure Drops During Shoot, Doctor Arrives On Set

Actress Sharain Khanduja, who is currently appearing in the Colors TV show Mannat, recently fell ill on the set of the show. According to the reports, the actress’s blood pressure dropped drastically while shooting on the sets, which created panic. However, the situation was under control after the arrival of the doctor.

As Sharain Khanduja’s blood pressure dropped, the doctor was called up, who arrived on time. After the checkup and treatment, the actress is doing fine now. Actors falling ill while working on their projects is common, often due to inadequate rest and excessive workload. However, what went wrong for Sharain is unknown, but the actress is fine now.

Sharain Khanduja is a budding star in the entertainment world. She is currently appearing in the Colors TV show Mannat, portraying the role of Mallika. Besides that, the actress has also appeared in the Zee TV show Meet starring Shagun Pandey and Ashi Singh.

Mannat – Har Khushi Paane Ki” is a Colors TV show starring Ayesha Singh and Adnan Khan. It is produced by Mukta Dhond under Fireworks Productions. The show premiered in January 2025, and it has been seven months since the show, and it’s successfully winning hearts. The show this week secured a TVR of 1.2, maintaining a steady run.