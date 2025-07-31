Exclusive: Manav Gohil joins Krushal Ahuja and Radhika Muthukumar in Palki Malhotra’s next for Colors TV

Colors TV will soon launch its next fiction show, which Palki Malhotra and Saurav Tiwari will produce. We at IWMBuzz.com had earlier written exclusively about this big collaboration, which brings a drama concept to Colors TV, for which Jhanak fame Krushal Ahuja has been finalised to play the lead. If our loyal readers have missed this story, you can check it here.

The show will be produced by the banners Streetlamp & Beehive Collective LLP, and will have the title Bindi. The show is said to be an official remake of the Star Maa show Chinni, which will follow the journey of a girl born and raised in prison.

We at IWMBuzz.com now hear of senior versatile actor Manav Gohil joining the cast in a vital role. Manav was last seen on TV in Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi. He is known for his prolific contributions as a performer in big screen, small screen and OTT projects.

Media reports state that Sasural Simar Ka 2 fame Radhika Muthukumar has been roped in opposite Krushal Ahuja to play the female lead.

As per a reliable source, “Manav Gohil will play a powerful character in the show.”

