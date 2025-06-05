Exclusive: Jhanak fame Krushal Ahuja to play the lead in Palki Malhotra’s new show for Colors

Renowned Creative Director Palki Malhotra, who has helmed many successful projects for television and the OTT space, will turn Producer soon!! She is presently working on a fiction show for Colors. Palki has creatively helmed popular shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Dil Dosti Dance, Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi, Campus Beats etc.

Now we at IWMBuzz.com have hit upon some big news about her coming up with an interesting concept for Colors.

The biggie that we hear is that popular actor Krushal Ahuja, who has recently wrapped up his shoot for the popular show on Star Plus, Jhanak, will play the male lead in Palki’s show.

Yes, Krushal became popular with his stint as Aniruddh Basu in Jhanak. His chemistry with Hiba Nawab in the show has been liked a lot.

Krushal has lapped up the mighty new project, even before he was officially off the set of Jhanak, is what we hear.

As per a reliable source, “Krushal Ahuja will play the lead in this new show which is said to have a unique concept. However, not much about the concept and story is tapped into right now.”

We buzzed Krushal Ahuja but did not get through to him. Krushal was seen earlier in the show Rishton Ka Manjha. The popularity he has bagged through Jhanak has put him in the elite group of actors.

We reached out to Producer Palki and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.