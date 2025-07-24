Exclusive: Raj Premi to feature in Maddock Films’ horror universe Thama

Senior actor Raj Premi, who is a known name in the film and TV circuit, will be seen in Maddock Films’ horror universe film titled ‘Thama’, which is due for release during Diwali 2025. The film, a unique blend of love and terror, features a great ensemble cast that includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, among others. Aditya Sarpotdar is the director of the film. Varun Dhawan is expected to be in a cameo in the film, reprising his role from Bhediya, as per media reports.

As for Raj Premi, he has been part of projects like Rang De Basanti, Saiyaan Superstar, Palkon Ki Chaaon Mein 2 and the recent Maati Se Bandhi Dor.

Getting more into the film, Thama is slated to be a captivating romantic film that masterfully weaves together elements of the supernatural, delivering a refreshing blend of comedy and heartfelt romance. Set against the backdrop of a whimsical world, the film delves into the intriguing vampire genre, venturing into uncharted territory for Hindi cinema. With its unique storyline and charming characters, ‘Thama’ promises to enchant audiences while offering a delightful exploration of love intertwined with fantastical elements.

