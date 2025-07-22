Exclusive: Smita Sharan and Jiya Rao join the cast of Raapchik’s Kaal Bhairav – Rakshak Shaktipeeth Ke

Raapchik TV has recently launched its captivating mythological series, Kaal Bhairav – Rakshak Shaktipeeth Ke, which has quickly become a topic of conversation among viewers. The show features the exceptionally talented actor Tarun Khanna, who embodies the formidable character of Lord Shiv with an intense and commanding presence as Kaal Bhairav. His portrayal brings to life the depth and ferocity associated with this iconic deity. Joining him is the remarkable Rati Pandey, who plays the beloved goddess Sati, bringing grace and strength to her character. The series also boasts a talented ensemble cast, including seasoned actors Ishita Ganguly and Smriti Khanna, who contribute significantly to the rich storyline with their powerful performances. Kaal Bhairav – Rakshak Shaktipeeth Ke is produced by the dynamic duo of Atulyam Films and Chanda Creations, under the expert guidance of producers Sanjay Kumar and Vijay R. Yadav.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already written about actors Piyali Munsi, Harleen Rekhi, Surrenda Pal, Raj Premi playing pivotal roles in the show. If you have missed it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Piyali Munsi, Harleen Rekhi, Surrendra Pal, Raj Premi join Raapchik’s Kaal Bhairav – Rakshak Shaktipeeth Ke

Now, we hear of Smira Sharan and Jiya Rao joining the cast. We also hear that actors Devansh Singh and Kunal Rajpoot will also be part of the cast.

While Smita will play a pivotal role, Jiya will play the role of Mata Lakshmi.

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.