Dangal TV‘s No.1 show Mann Atisundar is presently working towards its generation leap. As we know, Manan Joshi has exited the show, and in his place, it is Sparsh Singh to play the male lead. The popular show produced by Suzana Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment has retained Tanishq Seth to play Divyam and Radhika’s daughter post the leap.

Reports have come about Kirti Singh also joining the cast of the show.

Now, we hear of Mandeep Kumar and Ajay Kumar Singh playing vital roles in the show. Mandeep Kumar is known for his portrayal in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua, while Ajay Kumar Singh is presently seen in Zee TV’s Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile in the role of Reet’s uncle.

As per a reliable source, “While Ajay Kumar Singh will play the father of the male lead, Mandeep Kumar will be the uncle in the same family.”

