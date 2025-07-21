Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal tries to tell Ishana’s truth to Adit; Ishana gets blackmailed again

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishana creating a messy situation for herself as well as for her moter Mangal (Deepika Singh). As we know, Ishana is being blackmailed by Yash, who shot the video of Ishana forcing Kapil to sap her. Yash blackmailed Ishana for money. Amidst this, Yas,h who was forced by his boss, asked Ishana to plant a few packets in the Pehla Swad delivery load. However, Ishana did not know that the packets were of drugs. Mangal was arrested and taken to the police station. We wrote about Kusum coming as Mangal’s saviour, and getting her released on bail.

The upcoming episode will see Ishana being blackmailed again and again by Yash’s boss. On the other hand, Mangal will dig deep to find out who trapped her by keeping drugs in the delivery. Mangal found Ishana’s bracelet in the godown and was shocked. Mangal also noticed Ishana’s worry when she went to look at the CCTV cameras.

The episode to air will see Mangal getting the pen drive home, which will contain the CCTV footage. However, Ishana will delete the pendrive content without Mangal’s knowledge, and this will give Mangal a big doubt about her. Mangal will meet Adit (Naman Shaw) to discuss her fear related to Ishana. Adit will rubbish Mangal’s claims and will refuse to believe them.

What will happen next?

