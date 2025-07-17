Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Mangal gets arrested; Will Saumya have the last laugh?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) breaking her engagement with Kapil (Kapil Nirmal). Ishana’s plan worked when she forced Kapil to slap her, and made it look as though Kapil slapped Ishana. We saw Ishana being blackmailed by her friend, who had the video recording of the truth. Ishana committed mistake after mistake to hide the truth. She stole money from Saumya’s bag, which resulted in Saumya suspecting Mangal.

The upcoming episode will see Ishana making a big blunder by keeping packets of drugs inside Mangal’s stock of Pehla Swad in the packed carton box. Ishana will not be aware of the grave mistake she is doing. However, Saumya will catch her in the act and will be happy to see drugs in the carton along with the food samples. In no time, Mangal will be arrested by the police for the possession of drugs in her food sample box. Mangal will claim to be innocent, but the police will not listen to her. Ishana will be extremely broken when she will know that her mother is arrested for the crime she committed. For Saumya, it will be a happy feeling to see Mangal getting arrested.

What will happen next?

