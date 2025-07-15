Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Ishana steals Saumya’s money; Saumya blames Mangal

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishana turning the entire story upside down, with her accusing Kapil (Kapil Nirmal) of slapping her. However, Ishana’s truth was recorded by her friend who started to blackmail her for money. He demanded that she gave Rs 50,000 to him the very next day. Ishana fooled Mangal (Deepika Singh) by faking the story of sleepwalking. However, Mangal felt something to be amiss.

The upcoming episode will see Ishana in dire need of money. She will go ahead and steal Rs 50, 000 from Saumya’s bag which will leave Saumya panting. She will immediately suspect Ishana and get her checked but will find nothing. Saumya will find the same money bundle in Mangal’s bag and blame her for stealing it. Mangal will tell Saumya that she withdrew the money from the bank to pay her employees at Pehla Swad. Adit will demand Mangal to leave Pehle Swad, which Mangal will not abide to.

What will happen next?

