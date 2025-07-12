Meri Bhavya Life Upcoming Twist: Shanti’s entry to bring a big revelation; Will Rishank-Bhavya get to the truth?

Meri Bhavya Life the Colors television show produced by Sphereorigins has seen engaging drama with Rishank (Karan Vohra) and Bhavya (Prisha Dhatwalia) trying to get together to prove the innocence of Bhavya’s father Vinay in the poison attack that happened on Nitin. As we know, Vinay has been arrested for Nitin’s attack. Bhavya is trying to get to an evidence to prove her father’s innocence. Rishank wants to help Bhavya in her mission and requests her to believe and trust him. Bhavya has got to know the presence of a lady who poisoned Nitin. She is after her and wants to find out about her.

Media reports have specified the entry of Dolphin Dubey into the show. We give you more to the character and tell the audience that a big revelation is coming in the show.

Dolphin Dubey will play Shanti who is the first wife of Nitin. Her entry will shake the house, as she will come with an intention to kill Nitin. It will be revealed that she was te one who poisoned Nitin that has led him to be in coma. She will not be what she seems to be, and will have a bigger agenda to the plan. Now, it will be interesting to see if she will cross swords with Bua Maa or join hands with her. Also, it will be interesting to see if Rishank and Bhavya will get to know her true colour.

Set against the backdrop of a judgmental society obsessed with inches and abs, Meri Bhavya Life strs Prisha Dhatwalia as Bhavya and Karan Vohra as Rishank, a six-pack-sporting fitness freak with deep-rooted biases. But this is no makeover tale—it’s a defiant call to shift the lens from the waistline to the mind. “Mota hona badi bimaari hai, ya motape ke aage na dekh paana?” asks the show’s tagline, setting the tone for a story that challenges convention. Bhavya isn’t shrinking to fit expectations—she’s designing her own narrative, one where ambition, dignity, and love aren’t weight-dependent. The show is produced by Sphere Origins.