Noyontara Upcoming Twist: Noyontara confronts Shaoli; Surjo gets another reason to scold her

Noyontara the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen engaging drama with Noyontara (Shruti Bhist) coming face to face with the real Lolita and the fake Lolita and realizing that the fight is for the treasure buried somewhere in Pari Mahal. The fake Lolita asked Noyon to find the treasure for her, for which she would spare Surjo’s life. As we know, Noyon has sought a time of seven days from Shaoli during which she would prove his innocence in her death. We saw Noyontara getting hurt when she tried to stop Surjo from going out. Surjo was worried as she bled from her head. He took her in his arms and got her into his room, and nursed her wounds.

The upcoming episode will see Noyontara being convinced about the sincere love that Surjo has for Shaoli. However, Shaoli will make an entry into the house and will confront Noyon. She will remind Noyon of the time she has in hand to prove her case. Amidst the tension, Shaoli will break a windowpane, cracking it. To Surjo’s eyes, it will appear as though Noyon broke the windowpane. He will yet again get a reason to scold her and ask her not to ruin his life and his family’s. He will be sure of Noyontara being a fraudster, who has come into his house to harm his people.

What will happen next?

Noyontara, a one-of-a-kind supernatural thriller that promises to deliver mystery, drama, and unexpected twists. Noyontara, a 23-year-old ghost-whisperer has always lived on the fringes, ridiculed for her rare gift. Her life takes a drastic turn when she marries Dr. Surjo, a man of science and reason, still wallowing in guilt over his tragic past. The show has Shruti Bhist playing the titular role, while Bengali actor Arjun Chakraborty plays the male lead of Dr Surjo. The show is produced by Peninsula Pictures.