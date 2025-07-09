Noyontara Upcoming Twist: Lolita strikes a deal with Noyontara; eyes the Pari Mahal treasure

Noyontara the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen engaging drama with Noyon (Shruti Bhist) getting an unwelcome gesture from everyone in Pari Mahal. However, she was scared by the presence of many ghostly married ladies inside the house. The biggest mystery for her was Lolita’s presence in the house when she had met Lolita’s ghost earlier. Surjo (Arjun Chakraborty) believed that Noyontara was a fraudster who had entered their house for money.

The upcoming episode will see Noyontara falling into bigger problems when the fake Lolita will confess in her as to why she got her inside the house. Lolita will ask Noyontara to find out about the treasure safely hidden in Pari Mahal, for her to spare the life of Surjo. Noyon will be in a fix. She will also try to tell Surjo about Shaoli giving her seven days’ time to prove his innocence and also about his mother’s scheming ideas. But Surjo will not believe any of it.

What will happen next?

Noyontara, a one-of-a-kind supernatural thriller that promises to deliver mystery, drama, and unexpected twists. Noyontara, a 23-year-old ghost-whisperer has always lived on the fringes, ridiculed for her rare gift. Her life takes a drastic turn when she marries Dr. Surjo, a man of science and reason, still wallowing in guilt over his tragic past. The show has Shruti Bhist playing the titular role, while Bengali actor Arjun Chakraborty plays the male lead of Dr Surjo. The show is produced by Peninsula Pictures.