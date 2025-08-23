Exclusive: Peninsula Pictures’ mythological Ganesh Kartikeya to air on Sony SAB, NOT on Sony Entertainment Television

Ganesh Kartikeya, the upcoming mythological show produced by Nissar Parvez and Alind Srivastava’s Peninsula Pictures, will see a new development. The show was to launch on Sony Entertainment Television, with its teaser also getting aired on the channel. However, there is a change now. The show will soon go on air on Sony SAB, instead of Sony Entertainment Television.

Yes, you heard it right!! The show’s teaser was launched on Sony Entertainment Television in the first half of this year, but there has been a long delay in its launch. Initially, the show was to launch soon after the IPL 2025, but there were no signs of it.

Now, the show will air on Sony SAB soon. As we know, child actor Riyansh Vikram Dabhi will play the young lead as Ganesha, and Subhaan Khan will play the young lead as Kartikeya in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about the stellar cast getting on board the show. We wrote about Sonia Singh, Achint Kaur, Ankiet Moahan and others playing central roles. The show will see Mohit Malik and Shrenu Parikh playing Lors Shiv and Parvati.

Exclusive: Achint Kaur replaces Meghna Malik in Sony TV’s mythological Ganesh Kartikeya

We buzzed the producer and channel spokesperson, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.