Exclusive: Achint Kaur replaces Meghna Malik in Sony TV’s mythological Ganesh Kartikeya

Ganesh Kartikeya the mythological presentation that will soon launch on Sony TV, has been in the works for some time now. The show produced by Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez’s Peninsula Pictures saw its first look promo a few months back. Child actor Riyansh Vikram Dabhi will play the young lead as Ganesha, and Subhaan Khan will play the young lead as Kartikeya in the show.

Peninsula Pictures, the production house, is known for its successful concepts in the genre of mythology, historical and fantasy-based plots. Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Malyavi Maling, Hero – Gaayab Mode On, Dev, etc are their noted successful ventures on TV.

As per media reports, Mohit Malik and Shrenu Parikh will play Lord Shiva and Parvati.

We at IWMBuzz.com had earlier reported exclusively about Meghna Malik donning the ever mighty role of Diti in the show. If you have missed reading our article, you can check it here. We also wrote about Sonia Singh playing a vital role in the show.

Exclusive: Meghna Malik joins the cast of Sony TV’s Ganesh Kartikeya

But now there seems to be a change. Meghna Malik is not part of the show anymore, and it is the senior versatile actress Achint Kaur who has replaced her in the role of Diti.

Yes, Achint is a well-known name in the TV industry with innumerable challenging roles to her credit. A few of her noteworthy works include shows Banegi Apni Baat, Swabhimaan, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, Jhansi Ki Rani, Jamai Raja etc.

This will be Achint’s first major role in a mythological show.

We buzzed Achint but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson and Producer but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.