Exclusive: Meghna Malik joins the cast of Sony TV’s Ganesh Kartikeya

Actress Meghna Malik who is even today popular in the television space for her evergreen role of Ammaji in Na Aana Is Des Laado, will return to television with Sony TV’s upcoming mythological presentation, Ganesh Karthikeya. Bankrolled by Peninsula Pictures, the show saw its first look promo a few months back. Child actor Riyansh Vikram Dabhi will play the young lead as Ganesha, and Subhaan Khan will play the young lead as Kartikeya in the show.

Peninsula Pictures, the production house is known for its successful concepts in the genre of mythology, historical and fantasy-based plots. Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Malyavi Maling, Hero – Gaayab Mode On, Dev etc are their noted successful ventures on TV.

As per reports, Ganesh Kartikeya has Mohit Malik and Shrenu Parikh returning to TV in the roles of Lord Shiva and Parvati. The names of Karan Suchak and Lavina Tandon are also mentioned to be a part of the show.

We now hear of Meghna Malik coming on board the show in a crucial role.

Meghna is known for her immense body of work in projects Sanjivani, Na Aana Is Des Laado, Gustakh Dil, Dahleez, Selfiee, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, Bandish Bandits, Aranyak, Mirzapur etc.

