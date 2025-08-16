Exclusive: Kundali Bhagya fame Ssanjay Gaggnani approached for Bigg Boss 19

Ssanjay Gaggnani, who is known for his versatile performances in projects Kundali Bhagya, Naagin 4 and 6, Rakhtbheej etc, is in contention to bag a slot as participant in the upcoming reality show Bigg Boss 19 on Colors TV. As we know, there is a huge buzz around the probable celebrities who will make it to the start lineup to the popular show. Names of Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Payal Gamingg, Spliisvilla and Roadies contestant Siwet Tomar, Hunar Gandhi, have been reported as confirmed names across media reports.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about Ashnoor Kaur and Sharad Malhotra being approached. You can check the article here. We further hear that Sharad is still in talks with the makers.

Now, we have news that Ssanjay Gaggnani has been approached for the show. With the show all set to launch on August 24, makers introduced a twist with Fans Ka Faisla contest. Shehbaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari are competing for an entry in the show where audiences vote for them. Voting is open till August 21.

